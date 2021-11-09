Singer Travis Scott will pay the funeral costs for the eight victims who died at the Astroworld Festival event on Friday.

Victims were aged between 14 and 27 years old, with hundreds more being left injured.

A statement has since announced Mr Scott will pay the funeral expenses for those who died and will also offer mental health support to those affected by the events.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," the statement adds.

