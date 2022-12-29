Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre response after being roasted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

His two-minute video came 10 hours after the teenage climate activist invited him to “enlighten” her on the emissions from his car collection by emailing “smalldickenergy@getalife.com”.

In his response, Tate claimed that Thunberg was referring to herself with the viral tweet.

“Greta’s email address is ‘I have small d*** energy’. Why would that be her own email? Strange,” he said.

“I don’t want to assume her gender, it’s 50/50, but it is what it is.”

Tate then added: “I’m not actually mad at Greta.”

