Nicki Minaj makes powerful speech on mental health during VMA’s acceptance speech

Nicki Minaj said she wished “Michael Jackson was here” as she accepted an award at the 2022 MTV VMAs ceremony, adding that she “wished people took mental health seriously”.

The rap icon was speaking after she won the Video Vanguard award, naming a number of other celebrities, including Whitney Houston, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

“I wish people understood what they went through,” she added. “I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people you think have perfect lives.”

