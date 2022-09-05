Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was visibly emotional as he received a standing ovation after the premiere of his upcoming film The Whale at Venice Film Festival on Sunday, 4 September.

Many journalists were full of praise following the screening at the festival, saying that Mr Fraser’s performance was worthy of an Oscar nomination.

The Whale, a psychological drama, follows a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity.

“Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the Venezia 79 six-minute standing ovation for The Whale,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who filmed Mr Fraser’s reaction, said.

Sign up to our newsletters.