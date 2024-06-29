Will Smith revealed music got him through some of his “darkest moments” ahead of the release of his new single You Can Make It.

The singer shared a video of himself playing the piano on Instagram on Friday (28 June), much to the surprise of his fans, who were unaware of this talent.

The actor wrote in a caption underneath the video: “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me - to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.

“You Can Make It” drops at midnight. Excited to perform it live Sunday at the #betawards.”