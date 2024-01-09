Pedro Pascal heaps praise on ‘greatest American actor’ Willem Dafoe

Pedro Pascal praised Willem Dafoe as “my greatest teacher” as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dafoe, known for the diversity of roles he has played during his long and illustrious career, was awarded his star at a ceremony on Monday 8 January.

“He redefines the concept of rebel and originality by making it about generosity, integrity, kindness and fun,” Pascal said, speaking of his “amazing friend”.

“I’ll go as far to say he is the greatest American actor in our lifetime.”