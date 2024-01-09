Willem Dafoe praises ‘wonderful community’ as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Willem Dafoe has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American actor, known for the diversity of roles he has played during his illustrious career, was awarded a star in the category of motion pictures in a ceremony which also saw Patricia Arquette take to the stand, alongside guests Mark Ruffalo and Guillermo Del Toro.

“It’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers,” Dafoe said as he accepted the honour.

“We’re making something, and hopefully we’re making a better world, somehow.”