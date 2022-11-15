Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney honoured for promoting Welsh culture

American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been honoured for by the people of Wales for their television series, Welcome To Wrexham.

The Dragon Award was given to the pair for their promotion of the country and its language in the series, which follows their journey running their Welsh football club.

While accepting the award, Mr McElhenney said the “last two years have been the real honour.”

He then nudged the Deadpool actor to “try some Welsh,” which was met with roaring applause.

