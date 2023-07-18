Watch: Zayn Malik teases first new song in two years

Zayn Malik has teased his music comeback with his first single in two years.

The former One Direction star confirmed his return by posting a short teaser for his new single “Love Like This,” his first release since his third studio album.

Malik previously posted the artwork for his single on Instagram, which features a distorted pink and green photograph of himself.

“Love Like This” will be released on 21 July - the same day as the Barbie and Oppenheimer films.

“So excited for Zarbenheimer,” one fan said.