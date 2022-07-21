World’s oldest giant male panda, dies aged 35

The world’s oldest male giant panda under human care, An An, has died aged 35 after being euthanised in Hong Kong on Thursday, 21 July.

An An was the human equivalent of 105 years old, and had shown signs of failing heath over the past weeks.

Ocean Park, a marine and animal facility, had housed the panda since 1999, when he was given to Hong Kong as a gift from the Chinese government.

