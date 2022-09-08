Delivery driver caught on doorbell camera throwing stones at cat

A doorbell camera captured the moment a delivery driver threw stones at a cat outside a woman's front door.

Lisa Ferraby, 37, said that she logged into her doorbell camera app on her phone when she saw the driver approaching her cat, Tumble, who was sitting on a wall near her porch.

Footage captures the driver first attempting to swat Tumble away with a letter, before throwing stones at him.

"It is distressing to see that kind of thing to your own pet, and it is completely unprovoked," Ms Ferraby said.

Tumble was not injured in the incident.

