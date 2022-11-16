Baby elephant trapped in water-filled well in India rescued with excavator

A baby elephant that fell down a well in India was rescued after a digger broke through the walls to free it.

Concerned villagers alerted local authorities after spotting the mammal struggling.

Footage shows the animal waving its trunk as it searches for a way out of the water-filled pit.

The elephant eventually escaped after it was able to climb up the side of the well, after a digger smashed through its edge and dug up the ground.

The animal later walked back into the forest.

Sign up for our newsletters.