Baby capybara hitches ride on adult’s back to glide across pond

A baby capybara hitched a ride on the back of an adult to glide across a pond in Argentina.

Adorable footage shows the young rodent standing on the back of the older animal to safely cross the water.

Ionut Rus, who recorded the clip whilst watching the pair in a park in Nordelta, Buenos Aires, said that this kind of interaction “happens often.”

According to National Geographic, the capybara is the biggest rodent on earth.

Their pig-shaped bodies are adapted for a life of swimming.

