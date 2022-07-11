BBC presenter Shaun Ley lets out huge sneeze while reporting on pollen

Temperatures are soaring and the pollen count is up, with one BBC presenter seemingly feeling the latter's effects.

In this clip, presenter Shaun Ley can be heard sneezing while delivering a report on Monday's (11 July) heatwave.

"Soaring temperatures this week, the pollen is up too", Ley said after the sneeze.

Ley also tried to let out a sneeze on air back in April as he delivered a report on Downing Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.