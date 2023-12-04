Bride brings wedding reception to grandmother in care facility

A bride brought her wedding reception to her grandmother who couldn’t attend the celebrations as her care home in Somerset was too far away.

Stacey and Ashley Stewart ensured that Stacey’s grandmother Jean could be part of the ceremony, arranging a party at Stockmoor Lodge for the couple’s special day.

Care home staff decked out the facility for the bride and groom, adorning the building with flowers and balloons.

Manager Sue Monger said: “You can tell from the beaming smile on Jean’s face just how much this meant to her, and that really warms our hearts.”