‘I got married holding a fried chicken bouquet — it was a dream come true’

Forget about something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue - because this hungry bride had a rather unique wedding to remember.

Laing Le Wong, 32, from Singapore, had a KFC-inspired day complete with a fried chicken bouquet.

She exchanged vows with her husband Xie Peng on 26 November, before posing with fast-food paraphernalia.

“I had the KFC-themed wedding of my dreams,” Laing later gushed on Facebook.

KFC footed the bill for half of the wedding food and provided the decorations for the reception - including a beanbag chair fashioned into a huge spicy chicken sandwich.