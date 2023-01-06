British Airways unveils new jumpsuit uniform designed by tailor Ozwald Boateng

British Airways has unveiled its first uniform update in nearly 20 years - with crew members now sporting a new modern design.

This clip shows off the new kit, designed by Savile Row fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng, OBE.

The airline says the uniform “takes inspiration from our people and the experience of flight.”

Women will be able to choose between pants, skirt, a dress, or in a first-of-its-kind move, a jumpsuit.

There is also a hijab and tunic option as part of the outfit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.