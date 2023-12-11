Britney Spears admits she’s ‘easily manipulated’ as she opens up on divorce

Britney Spears has opened up on what her life has been like since splitting up with ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The pair were married for 14 months before the model and fitness trainer, 29, filed for divorce from the singer, 42, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Describing being single as “weird,” the star said: “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad.

“I’m easily manipulated and wear my heart on my sleeve, but I’m definitely changing all of that.”