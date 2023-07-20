Mountain lion comes face to face with wildlife photographer in California

A wildlife photographer captured the incredible moment he came face to face with a mountain lion.

Mark Girardeau was shooting stills on a nature trail in Orange County, California, when he was approached by the curious cougar.

“She’s literally just sitting there, watching me,” Girardeau says in the footage, as he turns his camera towards the big cat.

It is also seen walking just a few feet away from him.

The mountain lion, which appears to be tagged, then runs off into the distance.