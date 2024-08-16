Pangolin pup born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in efforts to save animal from extinction

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has welcomed a white-bellied pangolin pup - one of the most trafficked mammals in the world.

The youngster, born on 25 Jully, is now one of 13 of the species at the zoo.

All eight pangolin species are protected under national and international laws.

The animals are mainly trafficked for their meat and scales; demand is primarily in Asia and in growing amounts in Africa.

"The new 'pangopup' is a welcome addition to a small population that lives in zoological settings and helps advance experts’ understanding of the species’ reproductive behaviours and needs," Brookfield Zoo Chicago said.