Giant panda twins incubated after birth at Chinese zoo

Giant panda twins were born at a zoo in southwest China.

Footage shows the little cubs attempting their first movements inside an incubator.

The babies were born at Chongqing Zoo on July 22, weighing in at 132 and 91 grams.

This was the second set of twins their mother, Er Shun, has given birth to.

According to WWF, the giant panda is the rarest member of the bear family, and among the world’s most threatened animals

