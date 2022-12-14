Stunning nativity scene made with sand on Northumberland beach

An artist has created a stunning nativity scene in the sand on a Northumberland beach with the help of a team of volunteers

Claire Eason and her helpers spent hours carving the festive images into the beach at Beadnell Bay on Sunday, 11 December.

This footage shows the beautiful effect as the sunset perfectly illuminated the Christmas scene.

The sandy nativity scene stood 60ft tall and stretched 40ft across the beach, and took four hours to complete.

Her artistic efforts are raising funds for three local churches to help people through the cost of living crisis.

Sign up for our newsletters.