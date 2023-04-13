‘I behaved badly’: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Clive Owen addresses split from wife Amanda

Clive Owen has admitted that he “behaved badly” towards his wife Amanda Owen in his first interview since the couple split.

In 2022, the Our Yorkshire Farm stars announced that they would be seperating.

Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, Clive described how starring on the show affected the pair.

“It was taking her away I think, it wasn’t. She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her,” he said.

