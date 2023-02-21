Moment elk rescued by firefighters after falling into icy pond

Footage captures firefighters in Colorado rescuing an elk that had fallen into an icy pond.

The pair can be seen pulling the animal from the cold water, eventually dragging it back onto the snow-covered ground.

After being rescued, the elk initially appears to sit and take in its surroundings, before standing to admire the two firefighters who rescued it.

The footage was shared by the Evergreen Fire Protection District on social media.

“Witnesses did the right thing and called 911,” they captioned the video.

