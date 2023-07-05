Protesters chant ‘not my king’ as King Charles arrives in Edinburgh

Protesters booed and chanted ‘not my king’ as King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral in Scotland.

King Charles III was presented with the Scottish crown jewels on Wednesday 5 June, including a crown and sceptre, to mark his coronation.

The ceremony took place at St Giles’ Cathedral, and included a procession down the Royal Mile involving over 800 people.

As the royal cars were passing among the crowd, protesters started booing loudly and kept chanting ‘not my king’ as Charles and Camilla exited the car.