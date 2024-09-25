Inside $1,000 Bridgerton ball event dubbed new ‘Willy Wonka Experience’

A Bridgerton-themed “ball” in Detroit that cost between $150 and $1,000 (£115-£750) left social media users comparing the event to the infamous Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow.

Organisers Uncle & Me LLC promised an “enchanting world of the Regency era” in an evening of “sophistication, grace, and historical charm” with “music, dance, and exquisite costumes.”

However, guests were left disappointed - with one creator documenting the simple decor and lack of entertainment in this video.

The event was not endorsed by Netflix or Shondaland.

The Independent reached out to the organisers, who told a local media outlet that they were working to address concerns, for comment.