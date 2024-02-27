Inside £35 ‘immersive’ Wonka experience parents are calling a ‘shambles’

Footage shows an “immersive” £35 Willy Wonka experience parents described as a “shambles” after it turned out to be a sparse Glasgow warehouse decorated with a rainbow and a bouncy castle.

Parent Stuart Sinclair, who took this video, says the event run by House of Illuminati was described as the “Full Willy Wonka experience with chocolate fountains...a great day out for the kids,” but children instead received “two jelly babies and a quarter of a can of Barrs limeade.”

The organisers have since apologised for the “stressful and frustrating day” and offered 850 refunds before closing the experience to guests on Saturday, 24 February.