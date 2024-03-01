Oompa Loompa from Glasgow Wonka experience breaks silence

An Oompa Loompa actress at the centre of a viral widely-criticised Willy Wonka chocolate factory has broken her silence on the event.

A clip of Kirsty Paterson in a “science lab” conducting “experiments” for customers paying £35 for the event went viral on social media.

The events company, which had promised a world of pure imagination, has since cancelled the show after parents, turned up to find a sparse warehouse decorated with a rainbow and bouncy castle.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday (1 March), Ms Paterson said: “It was just table cloths and a bunch of low-cost Ikea mirrors.”