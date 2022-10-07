Clever dog rearranges furniture and makes herself perfect double bed

A brainy pooch rearranged living room furniture to create the perfect, cosy double bed for herself to sleep in.

Footage shows Polly, a greyhound, deciding that one dog bed was not enough for her to curl up on, dragging two beds together from opposite sides of the room.

Owners Yvonne and David Gallop said they heard noises in the night coming from the living room.

“The way she did it and lined them up so perfectly - I’d never have even thought she could do that herself,” Yvonne said.

Sign up for our newsletters.