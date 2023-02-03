Dog gives owner the ‘side eye’ after pets revealed to ‘judge’ humans

A dog hilariously appeared to give his owner the “side eye” as it was announced that dogs “judge” humans.

The pet, named Noodle, was sitting on the sofa when a new study’s findings were revealed on Loose Women.

The research indicates that dogs judge humans on their competence and how well they can perform tasks.

At the very moment that this was said, Noodle cast an apparently judgmental look at his owner, Tilde, who was filming his reaction.

“Feel like someone in this room might have been part of the survey,” Tilde said on TikTok.

