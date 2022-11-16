The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have their own world within the metaverse.

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be in advanced discussions with a tech firm to create their own virtual land, reportedly named “Meg-averse”, which will provide them with a big platform.

Both believe they will have an even greater ability to spread their message if they have a presence in the virtual world as well as the real world.

“They’ve spoken to a variety of experts and the view is this is the next stage to take their brand truly global,” a source said.

