A man took to TikTok to share his experience of being the only passenger on an American Airlines flight after an 18-hour delay.

Phil Stringer was the only person to show up at the gate when his long-delayed flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte, North Carolina finally began boarding shortly after midnight on Sunday 25 June.

It had been due to depart at 6:20am.

Mr Stringer shared footage of the empty cabin, as well as videos of the crew going through their safety checks.

Amusingly, the flight attendants could be seen sitting and watching as one of their colleagues did the briefing from the front of the plane.