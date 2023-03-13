Florida resident wakes up to 400lb alligator swimming in her pool

A Florida resident was shocked to wake up to an 11-foot, 400lb alligator swimming in her outdoor pool.

An image shows the huge animal swimming underwater in the Stone Island homeowner's back garden.

The woman contacted trappers with Florida Fish and Wildlife, who removed the alligator from the water.

According to officials, the metres-long gator is believed to have broken through the screen of the resident's patio after emerging from the woods.

