Horse rescued after becoming spooked and jumping into swimming pool

A horse was rescued after becoming spooked and jumping into a Florida swimming pool.

Pasco County Fire and Rescue firefighters were called to the scene on the evening of Tuesday 20 June, where they found the stuck animal.

Footage shows the moment the horse was lifted from the water after firefighters secured a hoisting harness to it.

It had become spooked by another horse before jumping into the pool, authorities said.

“We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life,” Pasco County Fire Rescue wrote, sharing the video on social media.