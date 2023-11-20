Funeral held in nightclub to honour father’s last wish

A father who “loved to dance” had his open-casket funeral in a nightclub in El Salvador.

Darwin Bernal asked his family to hold the unique sendoff in the venue, and his loved ones fulfilled his wish by hosting the event at El Pacifico Night Bar in La Union in early November.

It’s not the only unusual funeral to be held recently - a model honoured her fashion designer friend by turning his funeral into a catwalk.

Erica L Carrington strutted down the aisle to fulfill the wishes of designer Vernest Moore.