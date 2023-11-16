Watch: New Jersey model struts down runway at designer’s funeral

A model honours her recently-deceased fashion designer friend by turning their funeral into a catwalk in New Jersey.

Erica L Carrington has gone viral on social media when footage of the funeral of designer Vernest Moore, who passed away on 22 October, was shared online.

The American model stylishly walks down the aisle to the applause of guests, with the clip then panning to Moore’s open casket, much to the shock of social media users.

The funeral’s style and Carrington’s strut is said to be one of Moore’s final wishes before his death.