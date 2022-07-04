New record-breaking giant waterlily species discovered at Kew Gardens

A giant waterlily, grown at Kew Gardens, has been uncovered and has been recognised as new to science.

This is the first discovery of its kind in more than a century.Researchers have suspected for decades that there could be a third species of giant waterlily.

Scientists at the southwest London garden worked with researchers from Bolivia to determine if their thesis was accurate.

In 2016, Bolivian institutions Santa Cruz de la Sierra Botanic Garden and La Rinconada Gardens donated a collection of giant waterlily seeds to Kew Gardens.

