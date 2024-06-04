Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s $30M Los Angeles mansion up for sale

Gwyneth Paltrow's 8000 square-foot Los Angeles mansion has been put up for sale for almost $30m.

The six-bedroom Brentwood home - complete with a movie theatre, plunge pool, gym, and wine cellar - was listed by Beverly Hills Estates after the Goop founder, 51, attended her son Moses’ high school graduation.

Paltrow bought the house in 2012 for $9.95m with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The estate agent said the home even comes with "sediment and carbon block filtration" and "ultra-pure alkaline drinking water systems, ensuring the highest quality water throughout."