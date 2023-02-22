Harry and Meghan address rumours of legal action over South Park episode

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to sue the creators of South Park, according to a spokesperson.

An episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour”, which aired last week, features two characters who bear a resemblance to Harry and Meghan, embarking on a tour across the world demanding their privacy.

Following the episode, rumours arose that the couple were unhappy with being mocked on the series and were considering legal action.

“It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told People.

