Heidi Klum channels iconic film character for annual Halloween bash

Heidi Klum became unrecognisable as she channelled ET for this year’s edition of her iconic Halloween party.

The model, who throws a star-studded bash every year for the spooky holiday, has gained a reputation for her weird and wonderful looks, which in the past have included a worm, Kali (the Hindu goddess of death and time), and an eight-foot transformer.

This year, her 3D-printed costume left just her eyes peeking out below ET’s head, with fake skin and airbrushing completing the look.

Other guests included her daughter, Leni, as an alien, Charli D’Amelio as Black Swan, and Bethenny Frankel as Wonder Woman.