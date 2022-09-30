A neurosurgeon has revealed the things you should never do to ensure you keep your brain healthy - including ignoring a sore back and having too much to drink.

Dr Brian Hoeflinger, from Ohio, has worked as a neurosurgeon for 23 years and shares his knowledge with thousands of people online.

He is no stranger to seeing gruesome effects of people’s poor head habits, as he performs up to seven surgeries each day.

“You have to listen to your body - I have so many people who have symptoms for months and they just ignore it,” Dr Hoeflinger says.

