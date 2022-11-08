Christmas-loving mother transforms home into giant gingerbread house

A Christmas-loving mother has transformed her Exeter home into a giant gingerbread house for the festive season.

Carmen Croxall, 34, spent two weeks adorning her house with decorations including biscuit window frames, candy canes, and gingerbread men.

The prop business owner, who has previously transformed her house for Halloween, said that 70 per cent of the decorations are made from recycled materials in her “best project yet.”

“I love it, I’m really happy with how it looks - but now that it’s done, I’m already thinking about what I can do next,” Croxall said.

