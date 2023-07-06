Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:50
Friends fly to Ibiza for 10 hours as tickets ‘cheaper than London day trip’
Friends say they flew to Ibiza for 10 hours as return flights were “cheaper than a day trip to London.”
Clare Jeffs, 36, and Hannah Brown, 38, flew via EasyJet from Manchester airport at 3am - touching down at 9am - back in March for £37.
The pair explored Old Town, had brunch, and sunbathed on the beach before catching a 9pm flight back to the UK.
“It is very tiring, but it is such a good thing to do. It is something different and doesn’t need to cost loads” Jeffs said.
Up next
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
01:10
CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv
00:34
Man who killed mother and children in house fire smiles at police
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
01:04
Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’
01:12
Pair airlifted after rising tide traps them on rocks off Oregon coast
01:39
Knife-wielding burglar takes 29 minutes to steal just £15
00:32
Police pull passenger from subway tracks in tense bodycam footage
00:40
Jenin: Hundreds march in funeral procession for Palestinians killed
00:48
Hannah Dingley: More women needed in youth football for change
00:31
Just Stop Oil interrupt Wimbledon for second time
00:30
Usman Khawaja confronts fan in Long Room after Bairstow dismissal
01:14
Ben Stokes questions ‘spirit of the game’ after Bairstow controversy
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
01:06
Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test
00:22
Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London
01:02
‘I hope to still be going’: Tom Cruise looks to emulate Harrison Ford
01:39
Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again
00:40
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face mid-performance
02:57
Ziggy Stardust: Richard E Grant, Don Letts, and Mike Garson on Bowie
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09