Friends fly to Ibiza for 10 hours as tickets ‘cheaper than London day trip’

Friends say they flew to Ibiza for 10 hours as return flights were “cheaper than a day trip to London.”

Clare Jeffs, 36, and Hannah Brown, 38, flew via EasyJet from Manchester airport at 3am - touching down at 9am - back in March for £37.

The pair explored Old Town, had brunch, and sunbathed on the beach before catching a 9pm flight back to the UK.

“It is very tiring, but it is such a good thing to do. It is something different and doesn’t need to cost loads” Jeffs said.