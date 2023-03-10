Firefighters rescue elk stuck in frozen pond after falling through ice

Emergency services rescued an elk that had fallen through a frozen pond on Monday, 6 March.

Footage shows the Evergreen Fire and Rescue team in Colorado working to free the animal from the ice.

“Another elk ignored warnings,” the team said.

“Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut a chute through the ice and poles to move the elk into position for the rescue. The elk is cold, no humans were injured,” officials added.

