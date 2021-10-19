Dementia breakthrough: Infra-red helmet can improve memory and brain function

A pilot study by Durham University researchers has found that exposing volunteers to infrared light found improvements in the memory, motor function and processing skills of healthy people with normal intellectual function for their age.

As a result, the researchers said transcranial photobiomodulation therapy (PBM-T) – where infrared light is self-delivered to the brain using a specially designed helmet worn by the patient – might potentially also have benefits for people with dementia.

The helmet, worth £7,250, was devised by County Durham GP Dr Gordon Dougal.

