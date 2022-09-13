Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Miley Cyrus sued by paparazzo after posting photo of herself on Instagram

01:25

Oliver Browning | 1663085280

Miley Cyrus sued by paparazzo after posting photo of herself on Instagram

Miley Cyrus is being sued after allegedly posting a picture of herself on Instagram when she didn’t have the rights to do so.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, paparazzo Robert Barbera has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the 29-year-old singer for sharing a picture he took without permission or attribution.

Cyrus posted a photo on social media of herself waving to onlookers while exiting a building, allegedly taken by Barbera in 2020.

It did not credit the photographer in its caption, and the star reportedly did not ask for the right to use it.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:31

Mother bear and cub roam streets of Jammu and Kashmir city

01:31

iOS 16: Apple releases exciting new iPhone update

00:20

China road tests maglev cars that hover an inch above highway

00:36

SpaceX: Fire at launch site burns 68 acres at protected refuge and kills wildlife

Editor's Picks

03:13

Queen Elizabeth II: A day-by-day guide between now and the funeral

02:49

Queen Elizabeth II’s most playful moments, from jokes about her age to parachuting with James Bond

03:05

How will Queen Elizabeth II’s death be felt across the world?

02:32

Queen Elizabeth II's key moments throughout her 70-year reign

More Editor's Picks

02:26

Queen Elizabeth II’s death: Who is now the UK monarch?

05:03

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced

02:12

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under medical supervision’ at Balmoral with doctors concerned for health

News

01:01

King Charles and Queen Consort meet Northern Ireland’s political leaders

01:16

Princess Anne follows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as crowds applaud on journey to London

00:50

Route of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace

02:05

Zelensky says Ukraine has reclaimed 6,000 square kilometers of territory

More News

01:26

Royal Company of Archers arrive to move Queen’s coffin from St Giles’ Cathedral

01:36

Archeologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old tooth

00:32

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

00:55

Republic confirm they will carry out more protests against the royal family following arrests

US News

00:33

Biden references message from Queen Elizabeth II at 9/11 memorial

00:46

Biden praises 9/11 first responders in memorial speech at Pentagon

01:25

‘Bell of hope’ rings in New York in honour of 9/11 victims

01:49

US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark 9/11 attacks

More US News

00:48

Plumes of black smoke rise from raging wildfire in California

00:24

Obama official portraits: Biden tells Michelle Obama ‘he couldn’t have done it without you’

00:31

Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits unveiled at White House

00:22

Obamas and Bidens arrive at the presidential portrait ceremony

Queen Elizabeth II

01:26

Royal Company of Archers arrive to move Queen’s coffin from St Giles’ Cathedral

00:55

Republic confirm they will carry out more protests against the royal family following arrests

05:01

King Charles III receives motion of condolence from NI Assembly speaker

01:23

Oprah says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family

More Queen Elizabeth II

00:42

Police officer warns man against writing ‘not my King’ on placard in London

00:39

King Charles III takes off from Edinburgh airport ahead of Northern Ireland visit

00:27

Theresa May recalls how late Queen Elizabeth didn’t ‘feel the need’ for attention

00:53

New Zealand PM says abolishing monarchy ‘not on agenda’ after Queen’s death

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:53

Anthony Joshua accepts terms for Tyson Fury fight on 3 December, team confirms

01:48

Liverpool fans do not need lessons in respecting Queen tributes, Jurgen Klopp says

00:46

Premier League suspends football fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II

01:00

Robert Lewandowski makes Champions League history with Barcelona hat-trick

More Sport

00:32

Conor McGregor leaves court after facing additional driving offences

04:39

College coach discusses breaking world record for longest basketball hoop shot

01:51

Lioness Nikita Parris surprises kids at childhood club with training session

01:01

Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals

Climate

01:29

‘Nature never forgives’: Ban Ki-moon echoes Pope Francis in urgent climate appeal

00:29

Lightning strikes across Birmingham amid thunderstorm

00:26

Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate

00:42

Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns

More Climate

00:24

Swirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire rages

00:26

Giant hailstones ‘the size of peaches’ batter Catalonia town

00:54

Blaze tears through Northern Ireland field made famous by Rihanna

00:30

Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwater

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:59

Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

More Premier League

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

01:47

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

02:16

Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool

Culture

00:30

Emmy Awards 2022: Ben Stiller brings daughter as his date

01:28

My Policeman: Harry Styles stars in upcoming LGBT forbidden love film

01:37

Squid Game stars tease details of season 2

01:22

Jean-Luc Godart: Legendary French filmmaker dies aged 91

More Culture

00:37

Drew Barrymore and ex Justin Long tell each other ‘I’ll always love you’ in emotional reunion

03:21

Emmy Awards 2022: Biggest talking points from the ceremony

00:25

Brian Cox urges Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to ‘keep it royalist’ at Emmys

00:43

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant accidentally reveals filming secret

Binge or Bin

11:25

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

03:10

Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon

02:29

House of the Dragon should be ‘judged on its own merit’

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

03:33

The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'

02:54

Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

00:50

Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’

00:38

Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island

23:54

Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

More Millennial Love

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in