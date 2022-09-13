Miley Cyrus sued by paparazzo after posting photo of herself on Instagram

Miley Cyrus is being sued after allegedly posting a picture of herself on Instagram when she didn’t have the rights to do so.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, paparazzo Robert Barbera has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the 29-year-old singer for sharing a picture he took without permission or attribution.

Cyrus posted a photo on social media of herself waving to onlookers while exiting a building, allegedly taken by Barbera in 2020.

It did not credit the photographer in its caption, and the star reportedly did not ask for the right to use it.

