Fearne Cotton shares poignant message on International Women’s Day

Fearne Cotton posted a poignant message on Instagram to mark International Women's Day on Friday, 8 March.

The broadcaster, 42, shared the reasons why the day exists, explaining: "[It] isn't about man-hating or blaming men, it's about all of us coming together to ensure we see really positive change in the right direction for the younger generations."

"Women are still not given equal opportunity in the workplace, if you look at global leaders they are still disproportionately male, there are parts of the world where women have little to no rights," she continued.

To mark the day, The Independent has compiled a list of the 50 most influential women from a variety of worlds.