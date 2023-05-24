A kayaker has shared footage of her “surreal” encounter with a basking shark off the coast of Ireland.

Louise Barker, 33, shared the video to Twitter with the caption: “Had a little bump from a curious basking shark off the west Cork coast yesterday. What a stunning creature.”

In the footage, she is heard gasping as the shark swims towards her kayak.

“It was a pretty surreal experience having this curious guy pop up next to us. Such a gentle giant,” Ms Barker told PA.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.