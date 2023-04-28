Good Morning Britain guest accidentally becomes a meme during debate

A Good Morning Britain guest accidentally became a meme during a discussion about how friends should split restaurant bills.

TikTok star Ehiz Ufuah's animated facial expressions delighted both the ITV studio and social media users throughout the debate.

While arguing his point that friends should pay for what they've eaten when dining out, rather than splitting the bill equally regardless of how expensive their order was, the actor's side-eye had viewers in stitches.

