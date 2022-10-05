Shirley Bassey performs ‘Goldfinger’ at James Bond 60th anniversary concert

Dame Shirley Bassey was the headline act at a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond films.

This footage shows the 85-year-old singer performing “Goldfinger” at the “Sound of 007” concert on Tuesday, 4 October.

Over the decades, Dame Bassey is the only artist to have ever recorded three James Bond theme songs.

It marked 60 years since the world premiere of the first film in the franchise, Dr. No, in October of 1962.

